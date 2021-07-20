Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

