Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$2,500.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$1,875.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,634.90. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,974.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.