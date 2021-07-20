Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.56.
TSE WDO opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
