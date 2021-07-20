Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.56.

TSE WDO opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

