Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$38.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.22.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$25.53 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.55.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

