ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46). 58,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 86,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,044 ($13.64).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.94. The stock has a market cap of £708.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($141,755.94). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63). Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,682,000 in the last 90 days.

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.