ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,198 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 1,446 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.