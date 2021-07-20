Investors Buy High Volume of Co-Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,942 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 405% compared to the average volume of 1,572 call options.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $247.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

