Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.