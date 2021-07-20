CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVAC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.41. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

