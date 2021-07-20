Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.76. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 289,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 204,949 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

