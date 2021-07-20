Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

