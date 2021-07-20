W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

