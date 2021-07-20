The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

