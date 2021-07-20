Andrew Magson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Shares of RNO opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of £47.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Renold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39).

Get Renold alerts:

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.