Andrew Magson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).
Shares of RNO opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of £47.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Renold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39).
About Renold
