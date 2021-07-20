Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $385.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.25.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $311.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
