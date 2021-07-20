Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $385.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.25.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $311.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.