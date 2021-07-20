Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

TSE:CS opened at C$4.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.64.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,416,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

