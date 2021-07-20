Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Head to Head Analysis

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstService and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $170.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.76 $87.26 million $2.02 86.57 Rafael $4.91 million 191.82 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstService beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

