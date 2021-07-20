IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

IMG stock opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

