SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.89.

SSRM opened at C$19.79 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

