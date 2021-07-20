Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $50,722.40. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.