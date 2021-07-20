Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.
United States Steel stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.
In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $50,722.40. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
