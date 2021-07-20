Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The firm has a market cap of C$589.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

