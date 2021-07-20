Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,486,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.