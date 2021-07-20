KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -709.50 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

