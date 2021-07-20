LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $165.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

