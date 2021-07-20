Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Increases By 44.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.