Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 32227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Specifically, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,598,725 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

