DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 5.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded up 5.4% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.20. 11,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,297,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Specifically, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $52,705.64. Insiders sold 223,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,666 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

