JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JOYY traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 15922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on YY. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $54,506,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

