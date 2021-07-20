Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

