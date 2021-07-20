Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtuoso Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Virtuoso Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VOSOU stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. Virtuoso Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

