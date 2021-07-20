monday.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 20th

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. During monday.com’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

