Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $141.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.