Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

