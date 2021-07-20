Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $191.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

