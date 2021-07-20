Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0139

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $335,770.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00740606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.