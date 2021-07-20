BitCore Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $5.41 million and $581,383.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,684.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.82 or 0.05857619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01327755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00358759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00131730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00608095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00380121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00285516 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

