Axis DeFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,646.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $887,602.93 and approximately $62,646.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00740606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.