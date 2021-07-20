PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,563.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $75,563.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00740606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,661,986 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

