Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Declines By 50.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,793. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

