PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 49.3% in June

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:PNI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 17,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
