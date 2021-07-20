PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 49.3% in June

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:PNI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 17,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

