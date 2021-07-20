Status (SNT) Market Cap Tops $179.94 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $179.94 million and $23.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00741252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

