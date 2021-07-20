PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Trading Up 11%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) were up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 335,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 10,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,324,750.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

