CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 8%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 4,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

