Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €114.78 ($135.04) and last traded at €115.30 ($135.65). 419,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €117.02 ($137.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.29.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

