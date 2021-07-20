The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 9,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

