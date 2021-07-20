Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Achieves $521,349.33

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00004405 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $521,349.33 and $15,480.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 570,144 coins and its circulating supply is 399,331 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

