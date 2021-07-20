Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $4.42 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00014912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

