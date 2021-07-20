Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 2,623,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gannett will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

