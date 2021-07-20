Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. 85,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

