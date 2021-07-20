Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0022 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,959.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

